Foresight has added a 25 MW solar project in a remote part of Queensland from Spanish developer Elecnor for AU$33.4 million (US$25.6 million). The PV power plant is the first in Australia that Foresight will manage, adding to its €1.2 billion (US$1.28 billion) portfolio of utility scale solar in the UK, Southern Europe, and North America. It said it is seeing "significant growth opportunities" in waste-to-energy and solar projects in Australia.

The Barcaldine Remote Community Solar Farm began full generation in January, two months ahead of schedule. It was supported by two government renewables agencies in the form of a AU$22.8 million (US$17.5 million) grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and AU$20 million (US$15.3 million) in debt finance from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC).

Foresight has brought in KDB Infrastructure Investments Asset Management (KIAMCO) and Hanwha Energy as equity partners for the Barcaldine ...

