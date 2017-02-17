NID Security, the world leader in display cards, today announces the appointment of Niels-Henrik Andersen as CEO.

Niels-Henrik Andersen has more than 20 years experience in sales and management roles in the power card industry.

He previously managed the Financial Services Institutions activity for OT (Oberthur Technologies) in North Europe, in particular Denmark, Norway, and Iceland, with a strong focus on implementing Solutions Business. He converted the Danish market to dual interface technology and recently participated in the securing of a Digital Payment platform solution with NETS for the Nordic region.

Educated in Management, Niels-Henrik will bring all his energy, passion and experience to the service of NID Security.

"I am delighted to join NIDSecurity and its teams. I look forward to making a valuable contribution to the company at this exciting point in its development, as well as to creating additional value for NIDS's clients and employees worldwide", said Niels-Henrik Andersen.

About NID Security

NID Security (NIDS) an Oberthur Technologies company, commercializes multi-component and other complex cards for the security and identification industry. NIDS provides leading-edge design, development and industrialization capabilities for innovative authentication solutions. With over 4M cards produced, NIDS is the world leader in Display Card Manufacturing. NID Security holds international patents for a non-violent lamination process used for embedding sensitive, electronic components into card and other form-factors. For more information, please visit www.nidsecurity.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170217005277/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

NIDSecurity

Laval Law

Marketing Manager

llaw@nidsecurity.net

or

NID Security - An OT company

3150 East Ana Street, Rancho Dominguez, CA 90221, USA

Tel: +1 (310) 884-3514

Email: info@nidsecurity.com

www.nidsecurity.com