Worldwide Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market: Shipment Volume to Cross 547.36 mn Units Mark by 2024 - TMR

ALBANY, New York, February 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market demonstrates a competitive landscape and is led by Narda Safety Test Solutions, Mirion Technologies Inc., and Spectris plc, finds a new study by Transparency market Research (TMR). The rivalry between these players are likely to intensify in the next few years.

As per the report, the worldwide market for non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.57% during the period from 2016 to 2024, rising from US$49.4 bn in 2015 to a US$73.8 bn by the end of the forecast period. The market is expected to reach 547.36 mn units in terms of the shipment volume during the same period of time. The demand for handheld devices has been higher than other devices in this market, thanks to the ease of usage provided by them. Analysts expect handheld devices to remain enjoying a greater over the forthcoming years due to continual technical advancements.

Download PDF brochure for this Report:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=19766

With Large Pool of Manufacturers, North America to Retain its Dominance

The worldwide market for non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety has a strong presence across North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. With a share of 44%, North America led the global market in 2015. The regional market is likely to remain dominant over the period of forecast, thanks to the presence of a large pool of non-ionizing radiation/EMF detector manufacturers in this region.

Asia Pacific is also expected to witness a healthy rise in the demand for non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety devices over the forthcoming years, owing to the increasing awareness among consumers.

Rising Awareness Regarding Health Hazards Caused by Exposure to Radiation to Boost Market's Growth

According to the author of this report, "the rising level of awareness among consumers regarding the health hazards caused by exposure to radiation is the key factor behind the growth of the global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market." The increasing usage of electronic gadgets and electrical devices in both the domestic and the industrial sectors has resulted in significant rise of electromagnetic pollution caused by nonionizing radiation. The escalating demand for consumer electronics, such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets has grown exponentially and the market for IoT-based devices is projected to witness a substantial rise. With the increasing awareness about the health risks associated with the exposure to such radiation, the adoption of products and solutions that detect and measure radiation has increased remarkably among consumers, leading to a considerable rise in this market.

Browse Press Release:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/non-ionizing-radiationemf-detection-measurement-safety-market.htm

In addition to this, the augmenting usage of electronic support measures (ESMs) is likely to add to the market's growth significantly over the next few years. The augmenting utilization of electronic devices in the residential as well as the industrial sectors, is anticipated to fuel the demand for non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection and measurement devices in the near future, reflecting positively on this market. However, the need for heavy and continual investments for research and development of these devices in order to inculcate new technologies and meet the varying requirements of consumers, while abiding by the government regulations, may reduce the profit margins of manufacturers, impacting the market negatively in the years to come, states the research report.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled "Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market (Detector - High-frequency and Low-frequency; Device Type - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices, and Area Monitoring Devices; End User - Residential, Healthcare, Military and Homeland Security, Manufacturing, Laboratory and Education, and Telecommunication) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2016-2024."

The global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market is segmented into:

By Detector

- High-frequency

- Low-frequency

- Others

By Device Type

- Personal Monitoring Devices

- Handheld Monitoring Devices

- Area Monitoring Devices

By End User

- Residential

- Healthcare

- Military and Homeland Security

- Manufacturing

- Laboratory and Education

- Telecommunication

- Others

By Geography

North America

- The U.S.

- Rest of North America

Europe

- The U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Spain

- Italy

- Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

- Japan

- China

- India

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

- GCC Countries

- South Africa

- Rest of MEA

South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Rest of South America

Related Research Reports by TMR:

Gas Detection Equipment Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gas-detector-equipment.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gas-detector-equipment.html Ultrasonic Sensors Market : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ultrasonic-sensors-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

US Office Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch