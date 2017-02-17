Helsinki, Finland, 2017-02-17 12:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Sparbanksstiftelsen i Ingå Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Fagerström, Håkan Position: Member of the Supervisory Board ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20170217122923_3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Aktia Pankki Oyj LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-02-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Further details: Executed under portfolio or asset management Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870 Volume: 35 Unit price: 10.15000 Euro Volume: 400 Unit price: 10.15000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 10.15000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 10.18000 Euro Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 10.17000 Euro Volume: 110 Unit price: 10.16000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 10.10000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 10.10000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.10000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 10.10000 Euro Volume: 250 Unit price: 10.10000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.10000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 10.11000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 10.12000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 10.13000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 10.13000 Euro Volume: 27 Unit price: 10.13000 Euro Volume: 478 Unit price: 10.10000 Euro Volume: 1,522 Unit price: 10.10000 Euro Volume: 399 Unit price: 10.10000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 10.10000 Euro Volume: 250 Unit price: 10.10000 Euro Volume: 102 Unit price: 10.10000 Euro Volume: 851 Unit price: 10.10000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 10.07000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 10.05000 Euro Volume: 1,076 Unit price: 10.05000 Euro Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 10.04000 Euro Volume: 1,500 Unit price: 10.04000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 10.05000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.05000 Euro Volume: 250 Unit price: 10.05000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 10.05000 Euro Volume: 4 Unit price: 10.06000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.03000 Euro Volume: 600 Unit price: 10.03000 Euro Volume: 361 Unit price: 10.03000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.03000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.01000 Euro Volume: 185 Unit price: 10.01000 Euro Volume: 69 Unit price: 10.00000 Euro Volume: 110 Unit price: 10.00000 Euro Volume: 40 Unit price: 10.00000 Euro Volume: 950 Unit price: 10.01000 Euro Volume: 106 Unit price: 10.01000 Euro Volume: 106 Unit price: 10.01000 Euro Volume: 640 Unit price: 10.01000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 10.01000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.02000 Euro Volume: 212 Unit price: 10.02000 Euro Volume: 640 Unit price: 10.02000 Euro Volume: 80 Unit price: 10.02000 Euro Volume: 232 Unit price: 10.02000 Euro Volume: 215 Unit price: 10.01000 Euro Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 10.01000 Euro Volume: 194 Unit price: 10.03000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.03000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 10.03000 Euro Volume: 147 Unit price: 10.03000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 10.03000 Euro Volume: 290 Unit price: 10.03000 Euro Volume: 132 Unit price: 10.03000 Euro Volume: 279 Unit price: 10.03000 Euro Volume: 184 Unit price: 10.03000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 10.01000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 10.01000 Euro Volume: 295 Unit price: 10.02000 Euro Volume: 105 Unit price: 10.02000 Euro Volume: 105 Unit price: 10.02000 Euro Volume: 490 Unit price: 10.02000 Euro Volume: 210 Unit price: 10.02000 Euro Volume: 389 Unit price: 10.00000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 10.00000 Euro Volume: 35 Unit price: 10.00000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 10.00000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 10.00000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 10.00000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 10.00000 Euro Volume: 213 Unit price: 10.01000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 10.01000 Euro Volume: 105 Unit price: 10.01000 Euro Volume: 31 Unit price: 10.00000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 10.00000 Euro Volume: 420 Unit price: 10.00000 Euro Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 10.00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 28,224 Volume weighted average price: 10.05023 Euro







