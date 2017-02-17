As previously informed in IT Notice (59/16), Nasdaq Nordic is launching a new Market Segment on Nasdaq Copenhagen for Exchange Traded Funds. The new segment will be called OMX CPH Fund units. The production launch of this segment will be on February 20, 2017, and it has been available for testing in INET NTF and GCF TST4 as of January 9, 2017.



The Market segment will have Voluntary Post-Trade Anonymity set. In order to request this, participants should contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations or their local Key Account Manager.



Details



INET Identifiers



Exchange/ MIC Segment Name Segment Symbol Currency Seq. No GCF ID ------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE OMX CPH Fund units DKEQ FUI DKK 205 778 -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Opening Hours



Times in CET Pre-open Uncross Continuous trading Post trade Closed ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ OMX CPH Fund units 08:00 09:00:30 09:00:30-16:55 16:55 17:20 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Turnover List



Exchange List Name Symbol ID GCF ID -------------------------------------------- XCSE ETF Market CETF 124627 14506 --------------------------------------------



List Population



Exchange List Population Name ID GCF ID ----------------------------------------------- XCSE Exchange Traded Funds 123673 14508 -----------------------------------------------







Market access



Members having trading access to the existing market segments on Nasdaq Copenhagen will also have trading access to the new segment.



The new segment OMX CPH Fund units will be added to all FIX drops currently configured to listen to OMX CPH Investment Funds (seq 16) and/or OMX CPH Alternative Investment Funds (seq 104).



The new market segment will be included on Nordic Equity market data entitlements.



There will be no active order books as of launch date February 20, 2017. These will be informed separately as per usual listing notices.



Time schedule



-- INET Test (NTF) and GCF TST4 - as of January 9, 2017 -- INET Production and GCF Production - February 20, 2017



Documentation



INET Nordic Market Model: The INET Nordic Market Model will be updated and effective as of February 20, 2017.



Support



For technical questions and test support, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410, E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com







Best regards,



Nasdaq Nordic



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Vilnius are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=615713