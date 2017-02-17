

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spectra Energy Corp. (SE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $303 million, or $0.29 per share. This was up from $264 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $1.30 billion. This was down from $1.32 billion last year.



Spectra Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $303 Mln. vs. $264 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.29 vs. $0.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX