CORONA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/17/17 -- Bridgegate Pictures (OTC PINK: BBGP) and Minds Eye Entertainment Distribution Partner VMI Worldwide announced today that they have secured deals during European Film Market in Berlin, Germany in multiple territories for their action dystopian thriller THE HUMANITY BUREAU, which stars Nicolas Cage (SNOWDEN, DOG EAT DOG) and is directed by Rob King (SOMETHING MORE, Netflix's Original "Tokyo Trial"). The film is the second title in a six-picture deal with Canadian production company, Minds Eye Entertainment.

International distribution deals include 101 Films (United Kingdom), KSM GmbH (Germany), Leone Films (Italy), M6 Metropole Television (France), Global Media Distribution (Latin America), Joy N Cinema (South Korea), New Select Co. Ltd. (Japan), Phoenicia Pictures International (Middle East), Pioneer Films (Philippines), SPI (Eastern Europe), Wing Sight International Media (China) and Phuong Nam Media (Vietnam).

Currently in post-production and penned by Dave Schultz, THE HUMANITY BUREAU is a dystopian thriller set in the year 2030 that sees the world in a permanent state of economic recession and facing serious environmental problems as a result of global warming. In its attempt to take hold of the economic recession, a government agency called The Humanity Bureau exiles members of society deemed unproductive and banishes them to a colony known as New Eden. An ambitious and impartial caseworker Noah Kross (Nicolas Cage) investigates a case appealed by a single mother (Sarah Lind) and her son (Jakob Davies). Knowing the unjust fate of the innocent boy, Kross sets off to save the lives of the mother and child and to expose the truth about The Humanity Bureau's secrets, once and for all.

The six-picture deal between the three companies, which focuses on producing & delivering star driven action-packed commercial titles to the foreign and domestic market, are all being filmed in three different formats -- Barco Escape, Virtual Reality and 6k High Definition.

Within the United States, THE HUMANITY BUREAU will be released in the Barco Escape format -- a multi-projection and multi-channel sound panoramic theater experience and in standard theatrical format theatres.

The Humanity Bureau is produced by Minds Eye Entertainment in partnership with VMI Worldwide, Bridgegate Pictures, Invico Capital and made possible through the Creative Saskatchewan Screen-Based Media Production Grant Program and SaskTel Equity Investment Fund, with the participation of The Province of British Columbia Film Incentive BC and Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit.

The first picture announced under the six-picture deal was Wesley Snipes' THE RECALL, which is currently in post-production and will be premiering in Virtual Reality, Barco Escape and standard format theatres in June, 2017.

About Bridgegate Pictures

Bridgegate Pictures Corp operates as an integrated film company out of Corona, California. The company engages in the development, financing and production of media products including feature films for worldwide distribution in the theatrical, broadcast and digital markets.

Bridgegate specializes in commercial driven independent films that are star driven and have worldwide appeal.

About Minds Eye Entertainment

Established in 1986, Minds Eye Entertainment is one of Canada's most prolific independent production and distribution companies, internationally recognized for its commitment to distinctive film and television product and expertise in navigating international co-production and financing. Recent credits include: THE TALL MAN (Jessica Biel), FACES IN THE CROWD (Milla Jovovich), LULLABY FOR PI (Rupert Friend, Clemence Poesy, Forest Whitaker), Stephen King's DOLAN'S CADILLAC (Christian Slater) and FORSAKEN (starring Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland, Brian Cox and Demi Moore). For more information about Minds Eye Entertainment, please visit www.mindseyepictures.com

About VMI Worldwide

VMI Worldwide is an international sales, film finance and production company based in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2010 by Andre Relis, Some of VMI Worldwide's past titles include HELLION starring Aaron Paul and Juliette Lewis, WICKED BLOOD, starring Abigail Breslin and Sean Bean, GALLOWWALKERS with Wesley Snipes, and WHY STOP NOW starring Jesse Eisenberg, Melissa Leo and Tracy Morgan. VMI Worldwide has cultivated an extensive network of long-term, direct relationships with the top networks, distributors and releasing companies around the globe. In the past 3 years, VMI has moved heavily into in-house production on titles including WAR PIGS starring Dolph Lundgren and THE PERFECT WEAPON starring Steven Seagal. For more information about VMI Worldwide, please visit http://www.vmiworldwide.com/

