KONECRANES PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS February 17, 2017 at 14.00 EET Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Gustavson, Stig Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Issuer: Konecranes Oyj LEI: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096_20170217130644_3 ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-02-15 Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009005870 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction Details (1): Volume: 115,942 Unit price: 34.50000 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 115,942 Volume weighted average price: 34.50000 EUR



KONECRANES PLC



Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations



