

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere And Co (DE) revealed a profit for first quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $193.8 million, or $0.61 per share. This was lower than $254.4 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $5.63 billion. This was up from $5.53 billion last year.



Deere And Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $193.8 Mln. vs. $254.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q1): $5.63 Bln vs. $5.53 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.8%



