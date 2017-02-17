Digital Photography - Global Markets - Geographies, Products & Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Digital Photography: Global Markets" report to their offering.

The report will analyze the market as per the geographies, products and applications. Regionally, the focus of study will be the markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). Geographically, the digital photography market report is divided into four regions: the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.



Within these regions, countries with opportunities in the digital photography market are also well analyzed. Industry structure in terms of market share and key strategies of the major companies is also provided. Global market dynamics are discussed in detail.

Scope of the Report:



An overview of the global markets for digital photography.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

In depth analysis of trends in the market, professional photography and photographer's roles.

A look at image editing and management software, photo sharing sites, photo processing, and other forms of photo viewing and storage.

Coverage of a number of applications in the digital market, including the medical visualization, industrial uses, dental applications, security, and traffic and law enforcement market.

A discussion of the digital photo storage market, digital viewing and digital photo manipulation products.

Profiles of major players in the industry.



Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction



2: Summary



3: Market Overview



4: Digital Photography Product Outlook



5: Digital Photography Application Outlook



6: Digital Photography Regional Outlook



7: Sensors



8: Regional Outlook For Sensors



9: Photo Printer Product Outlook



10: Photo Printers Regional Outlook



11: Storage Market Outlook



12: Digital Photo Frames Outlook



13: Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned



Adobe Systems Inc.

Apple Inc.

Brother Industries Ltd.

Canon Inc.

Casio Computer Company Limited

Corel Corp.

Epson Corp.

Foveon Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Hasselblad AB

Hewlett Packard (HP)

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Kodak

Leica Camera AG

Lexmark International Inc.

Lytro Inc.

Mamiya Digital Imaging Co. Ltd.



(20+ Others)



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t96xlk/digital

