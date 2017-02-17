Global Markets for Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics - Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, Feed Additives & Diagnostics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Markets for Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics" report to their offering.

This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the animal therapeutics and diagnostics market. The geographical scope of this study is worldwide, with special interest for markets, trends and statistics by key geographical regions such as the United States, European countries and Brazil, Japan and Australia.



The report identifies markets in four segments: vaccines, pharmaceuticals, feed additives and diagnostics. For the purpose of this study, diagnostics include products that are used at the point of care and are considered rapid tests or kits, in-clinic analyzers and imaging equipment. Each market segment provides detailed information based on product categories, use of products, forecasts and competitive analyses.

Scope of the Report:



An overview of the global markets for animal therapeutics and diagnostics.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Details about products currently in the market.

Analysis of the competitive environment.

A look at keys to market success including identifying the next growth segment, developing the right product candidates, and being the first to market.

Analysis of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities.

Profiles of major players in the industry.



Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction



2: Summary



3: Industry Overview



4: Issues Affecting The Market



5: Animal Vaccines



6: Animal Pharmaceutical Products



7: Animal Feed Additives



8: Animal Diagnostics



9: Market Summary



10: Patent Analysis



11: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m6flhc/global_markets

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





