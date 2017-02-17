Incontinence and Ostomy Care Global Market - Forecast to 2023 - Focused on Growing with Newer Technology & Improved Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Incontinence and ostomy care consist of products that are essential for patients with incontinence and stoma. With the projected rise in aged population and awareness about such conditions, the market is focused on growing with newer technology and improved products. According to analysis, the incontinence and ostomy care global market is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR to reach $22,150.3 million by 2023.

Factors driving the incontinence and ostomy care market include, increase in aging population, increase in awareness & use of personalized products are all contributing to the growth of incontinence and ostomy care global market. Alternative medical treatments, the presence of local manufacturers and low reimbursement are hampering the market growth. Advancement of technology with its wide application areas shows that incontinence and ostomy care market has vast opportunities in the coming years.

Europe accounts for the highest market share followed by North America. The steep rise in aging population, advancement in technology, awareness of people about treatment options and favorable government policies are driving factors of incontinence and ostomy care products market. However, Asian countries especially India and China are the fastest growing regions with its growing demand for incontinence and ostomy care products.



3M

A.M.I. GmbH

Abena

Abiss

Absorbent Products Company Inc.

Adapta Medical Inc.

Advantage Urinal Systems

Alcare

Asaleo

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Beaucare Medical Ltd.

Betatech Medical

Birchwood Laboratories

Bluewind Medical

Boston Scientific

Bray Group Ltd.

C. R. Bard

Caldera Medical Inc.

Capatex Ltd.

80+ Others



