Colorado Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017: Top Practice Areas - Healthcare, Trade, M&A, Securities and Tax - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Colorado Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017" report to their offering.

The 'Colorado Attorney Rate Report 2017' is the most comprehensive listing and analysis of Attorney hourly rates in the State of Colorado. The report details the hourly rates of Partners, Counsel, Associates and Support Staff for 2011 - 2016 and Forecasts 2017 Rates.

Colorado is a resource rich and low cost of living state which is good for legal services - because many companies have decided to set-up shop there or form in the State. Key Practice Areas include: Energy, Natural Resources, Real Estate which has witnessed a significant rebound since 2008, Litigation, Finance and Insurance. Because of this trend, Attorney Hourly Rates have increased faster in Colorado than the national average. The author believes that the growth in hourly rates will continue into 2017 at the same pace as in 2016, according to the Report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Rates by Individual Firm and Key Practice Areas within the Firm



2. Rates by Practice Area for all Firms in Colorado



3. Rates by City for all Colorado Firms



4. Rates by Industry for All Colorado Firms



5. Relative Rate Rankings by Firm (Highest to Lowest)

Companies Mentioned

- Akerman LLP

- Allen & Overy LLP

- Armstrong Teasdale LLP

- Arnold & Arnold, LLP

- Arnold & Porter LLP

- Baker & Hostetler LLP

- Ballard Spahr LLP

- Bieging Shapiro & Barber LLP

- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP

- Bryan Cave LLP

- Cooley LLP

- Cozen O'Connor

- Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP

- Dentons

- Dorsey & Whitney LLC

- Faegre Baker Daniels

- Fennemore Craig, P.C.

- Fisher & Phillips LLP

- Fox Rothschild LLP

- Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP

- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP

- Greenberg Traurig LLP

- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

- Hall & Evans, LLC

- Haynes and Boone, LLP

- Hogan Lovells LLP

- Holland & Hart LLP

- Holland & Knight LLP

- K&L Gates LLP

- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

- Klee, Tuchin, Bogdanoff & Stern LLP

- Kutak Rock, LLP

- Lathrop & Gage LLP

- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

- Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP

- Lindquist & Vennum, P.L.L.P.

- Marsh Fischmann & Breyfogle LLP

- McDonald Hopkins LLC

- McGuireWoods LLP

- Merchant & Gould P.C.

- Morrison & Foerster LLP

- Moye White LLP

- Nixon Peabody LLP

- Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

- Perkins Coie LLP

- Polsinelli PC

- Ryley Carlock & Applewhite, PC

- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

- Sherman & Howard LLC

- Sidley Austin LLP

- Snell & Wilmer LLP

- Squire Patton Boggs

- Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

- The Hustead Law Firm

- Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell LLP

- Winston & Strawn LLP

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/93c73z/colorado_attorney

