sprite-preloader
Freitag, 17.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.02.2017 | 13:26
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 17

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 16-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue464.98p
INCLUDING current year revenue 465.56p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 16-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue741.30p
INCLUDING current year revenue753.61p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue725.54p
INCLUDING current year revenue737.84p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 16-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue312.56p
INCLUDING current year revenue315.62p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 16-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1898.40p
INCLUDING current year revenue1918.42p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1837.71p
INCLUDING current year revenue1857.73p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 16-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue401.33p
INCLUDING current year revenue407.62p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue396.93p
INCLUDING current year revenue403.23p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 16-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue181.71p
INCLUDING current year revenue180.51p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 16-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue195.96p
INCLUDING current year revenue194.46p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 16-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.14p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.11p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 16-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue133.62p
INCLUDING current year revenue133.69p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 16-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue278.63p
INCLUDING current year revenue283.14p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---

© 2017 PR Newswire