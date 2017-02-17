INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 16-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 464.98p

INCLUDING current year revenue 465.56p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 16-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 741.30p

INCLUDING current year revenue 753.61p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 725.54p

INCLUDING current year revenue 737.84p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 16-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 312.56p

INCLUDING current year revenue 315.62p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 16-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1898.40p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1918.42p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1837.71p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1857.73p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 16-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 401.33p

INCLUDING current year revenue 407.62p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 396.93p

INCLUDING current year revenue 403.23p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 16-February-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 181.71p

INCLUDING current year revenue 180.51p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 16-February-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 195.96p

INCLUDING current year revenue 194.46p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 16-February-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.11p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 16-February-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 133.62p

INCLUDING current year revenue 133.69p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 16-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 278.63p

INCLUDING current year revenue 283.14p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173