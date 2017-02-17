INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 17
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
|As at close of business on 16-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|464.98p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|465.56p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|---
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 16-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|741.30p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|753.61p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|725.54p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|737.84p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|---
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
|As at close of business on 16-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|312.56p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|315.62p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|---
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 16-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1898.40p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1918.42p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1837.71p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1857.73p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|---
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
|As at close of business on 16-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|401.33p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|407.62p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|396.93p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|403.23p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 16-February-2017
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|181.71p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|180.51p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 16-February-2017
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|195.96p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|194.46p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 16-February-2017
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.14p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|103.11p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 16-February-2017
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|133.62p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|133.69p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Asia Trust plc
|As at close of business on 16-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|278.63p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|283.14p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|---