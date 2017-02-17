FIRSTGROUP PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

FirstGroup plc (the 'Group') today announces that Mick Barker has decided to resign with immediate effect as a non-executive director of the Group for personal reasons.

The Board would like to thank Mick for his conscientious service and significant contribution over the last five years, and wish him well for the future.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Michael Hampson, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Notes

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading transport operator in the UK and North America. With £5.2 billion in revenues and 110,000 employees, we transported around 2.2 billion passengers last year. Each of our five divisions is a leader in its field: In North America, First Student is the largest provider of student transportation with a fleet of around 47,000 yellow school buses, First Transit is one of the largest providers of outsourced transit management and contracting services, while Greyhound is the only nationwide operator of scheduled intercity coach services. In the UK, FirstGroup is one of Britain's largest bus operators running a fleet of some 6,200 buses, and we are one of the country's most experienced passenger rail operators, carrying around 140 million passengers last year.

Our vision is to provide solutions for an increasingly congested world... keeping people moving and communities prospering.

Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us @firstgroupplc on Twitter.