Nasdaq Nordic has decided to migrate all Convertible bonds currently traded in the INET Nordic trading system to the Genium INET as the MiFID II related development work for bonds will be done in Genium INET.



The change will be a mandatory for all members trading Convertible Bonds. This will be a migration and change of trading system activity, no delisting of products will be required.



The change to production will be implemented in Genium INET on October 30, 2017 as of which the segments and respective instruments will be traded in Genium INET.



Current INET identifiers



INET Market segment MIC INET sequent code ----------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Convertibles XSTO 3 ----------------------------------------------------- First North Convertibles STO FNSE 55 -----------------------------------------------------



Current Instrument Scope on OMX STO Convertibles



Symbol Market Segment Instrument ------------------------------------------------------------- EKTA KV 2 B OMX STO Convertibles Elekta KV 2 B ------------------------------------------------------------- MIDW KV 3A OMX STO Convertibles Midway Holding KV 3A ------------------------------------------------------------- MIDW KV 3B OMX STO Convertibles Midway Holding KV 3B ------------------------------------------------------------- KDEV KV1 OMX STO Convertibles Karolinska Development KV1 ------------------------------------------------------------- STWK KV1 OMX STO Convertibles Stockwik Förvaltning KV 1 ------------------------------------------------------------- ENRO KV 1 OMX STO Convertibles Eniro KV 1 -------------------------------------------------------------



Current Instrument Scope on First North Convertibles STO



Symbol Market Segment Instrument -------------------------------------------------------- TASTE KV First North Convertibles STO myTaste KV -------------------------------------------------------- WIFOG KV First North Convertibles STO Wifog Holding KV -------------------------------------------------------- PAPI KV1 First North Convertibles STO Papilly KV 1 --------------------------------------------------------



Genium INET identifiers will be communicated later.







Market Data over GCF



Separate information will follow on changes in GCF-TIP.







Legal and Market Model



The Nasdaq Nordic Member Rules and Market Model will be updated.







Time Schedule



-- Genium INET EXT3 test - March 6, 2017 -- Genium INET Production - October 30, 2017



The last day of trading in INET will be Friday October 27, 2017. Good-Till-Cancel (GTC) orders will be deleted, and participants must consider re-entering these orders in Genium INET on Monday, October 30, 2017.



The first day of trading in Genium INET will be Monday, October 30, 2017.



From Monday October 23 until Monday October 30, 2017 no new convertible listings will be registered due to the migration activity.



Questions and feedback



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Anders Green, +46 8 405 6752, anders.green@nasdaq.com, or Angelica Nordberg, +46 8 405 6633, angelica.nordberg@nasdaq.com







Support



For technical questions please contact Technical Support (Genium INET): Tel: +46 8 405 6750 E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com



Or Nasdaq Equity Operations (INET): Tel: +46 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com







Best regards Nasdaq Nordic



Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=615728