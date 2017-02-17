Crown Bioscience Enhances Digital Connectivity with the Release of OncoExpress' Technology Platform.

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Crown Bioscience, a wholly owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE: ticker 6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology and metabolic disease research, has enhanced its digital engagement strategy with the release of OncoExpress, an innovative oncology data search engine.

CrownBio soft launched the OncoExpress web application in the second half of 2016 and is today able to offer an improved user experience thanks to more powerful search and analysis capabilities that enhance its speed and stability, a newly designed, intuitive interface, as well as enhanced data and graphical display.

Data volume has been expanded, to include integrated genomic, pharmacological, and histopathology data for patient-derived and cell line derived xenografts, in addition to syngeneic, HuGEMM', and MuPrime' immuno-oncology models.

OncoExpress has also become available as a mobile app for both Apple and Android operating systems to enable users to access high level model data from their mobile devices "on-the-go".

"The enhancements to the OncoExpress technology platform demonstrate our commitment to help scientists extract value from our oncology model data," said Laurie Heilmann, SVP of Global Strategy, Business Development and Marketing. She continued, "We will endure in our efforts to build groundbreaking toolsets that help our customers advance their research and will be offering more enhancements to existing platforms throughout 2017."

To drive the digital strategy CrownBio has also hired Gavin Cooper as Executive Director of Marketing. Cooper will lead the corporate marketing group and will be responsible for the ongoing development of the platform. Cooper joins the company with more than 12 years' experience of creating positive brand experiences through digital engagement.

OncoExpress can be accessed from oncoexpress.crownbio.com. The mobile app can be downloaded from Google Play , and the Apple Store.

For more information on CrownBio's commitment to furthering the field of oncology and metabolic disease drug discovery, visit https://www.crownbio.com/

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

Crown Bioscience is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.

About OncoExpress'

OncoExpress is an intuitive search application enabling access to scientific data held in CrownBio's three proprietary oncology databases, HuBase', MuBase®, and XenoBase®. The search engine returns model data that includes, tumor growth curves, response to standard of care, biomarker identification, gene expression, and mutation analysis.

