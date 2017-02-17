sprite-preloader
Freitag, 17.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

59,06 Euro		-0,57
-0,96 %
WKN: 850561 ISIN: US1344291091 Ticker-Symbol: CSC 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,89
58,30
14:24
57,83
58,38
14:13
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY59,06-0,96 %