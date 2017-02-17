BODYCOTE PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached: ii Bodycote PLC

GB00B3FLWH99

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached



An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights



Other (please specify):



3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation: iii Norges Bank

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):iv N/A

5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached: v 16 February 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: 17 February 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or

reached: vi, vii Below 3%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix

Class/type of

shares



if possible using

the ISIN CODE Situation previous

to the triggering

transaction Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Number

of

Shares Number

of

Voting

Rights Number

of shares Number of voting

rights % of voting rights x

Direct Direct xi Indirect xii Direct Indirect

GB00B3FLWH99 5,771,714 5,771,714 5,691,836 5,691,836 2.97 %

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date xiii Exercise/

Conversion Period xiv Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised/ converted. % of voting

rights



N/A





N/A







N/A





N/A





N/A





C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial

instrument Exercise price Expiration date xvii Exercise/

Conversion period xviii Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights xix, xx

N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nominal Delta

N/A N/A

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights

5,691,836 2.97 %

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi



N/A

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder: Norges Bank

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease

to hold: N/A

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold

voting rights: N/A



13. Additional information:

None

14. Contact name: Ute Ball, Group Company Secretary Bodycote plc