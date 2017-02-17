Global $104.8 Billion Automotive Chassis Systems Market Analysis & Trends - System type (Front Axles, Active Kinematics Control, Rear Axles and Corner Modules), Component, Vehicle Type - Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market Analysis & Trends - System type (Front Axles, Active Kinematics Control, Rear Axles and Corner Modules), Component, Vehicle Type - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $104.8 billion by 2025.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rapidly changing socio-demographic composition will create opportunities in niche markets, advanced high performance vehicle frame design and advanced chassis design for high performance handling.

Depending on the system type the market is segmented by front axles, active kinematics control, rear axles and corner modules. Based on component the market is categorized into control arms, cross-axis joints, knuckles and hubs, stabilizer links, suspension ball joints and tie-rods. By Vehicle Type the market is divided into construction equipment vehicles, defense vehicles, farm tractors, HCVs, ICVs, Light commercial vehicles (LCVs), off-road vehicles and passenger car.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Automotive Chassis Systems across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rapidly changing socio-demographic composition will create opportunities in niche markets

3.1.2 Advanced high performance vehicle frame design

3.1.3 Advanced chassis Design for High Performance Handling

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By System type

4.1 Front Axles

4.1.1 Front Axles Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2 Active Kinematics Control

4.2.1 Active Kinematics Control Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.3 Rear Axles

4.3.1 Rear Axles Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.4 Corner Modules

4.4.1 Corner Modules Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5 Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By Component

5.1 Control Arms

5.1.1 Control Arms Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.2 Cross-Axis Joints

5.2.1 Cross-Axis Joints Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.3 Knuckles and Hubs

5.3.1 Knuckles and Hubs Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.4 Stabilizer Links

5.4.1 Stabilizer Links Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.5 Suspension Ball Joints

5.5.1 Suspension Ball Joints Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.6 Tie-Rods

5.6.1 Tie-Rods Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6 Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Construction Equipment Vehicles

6.1.1 Construction Equipment Vehicles Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.2 Defense Vehicles

6.2.1 Defense Vehicles Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.3 Farm Tractors

6.3.1 Farm Tractors Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.4 HCVs

6.4.1 Heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.5 ICVs

6.5.1 ICVs Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.6 Light commercial vehicles (LCVs)

6.6.1 Light commercial vehicles (LCVs) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.7 Off-road Vehicles

6.7.1 Off-road Vehicles Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.8 Passenger car

6.8.1 Passenger car Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7 Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Magna International Inc.

9.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

9.3 American Axle & Manufacturing

9.4 Continental AG

9.5 ZF Friedrichafen

9.6 Benteler International AG

9.7 Delphi Automotive

