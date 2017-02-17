Global Medical Robotics Market Growth at CAGR of 21.43%, 2016-2021: Focus on Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Telepresence Robots - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Medical Robotics Market (Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Telepresence Robots): Analysis By Region, By Country (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

Market for medical robots is growing steadily on account of the rising number old people, neurological related diseases, such as stroke, etc. and is gaining prominence among both adult and aged population. Rising adoption of medical robots among the population along with the growing focus on positive outcomes of procedures has led to the growth of medical robot market.

Among the segments, the market is expected to be driven by Surgical Robots on account of technological improvement leading to higher success rates among the patients.

While developed regions will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to the developing healthcare infrastructure and rising focus on healthcare among the growing middle class population.

Global Medical Robot Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 21.43% during 2016-2021F, on account of rising adoption among the population. North America region remains the major market among all the regions. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth driven by the countries such as India and China.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1. Increase Penetration in Emerging Markets

3.2. R&D Scope to Be Increased

4. Global Medical Robotics Market

4.1. Product Overview

4.2. Global Medical Robot Market

4.3. Global Medical Robot Market, By Type

5. North America Medical Robot Market: An Overview

5.1. North America Medical Robot Market , By Value

5.2 USA Medical Robot Market, By Type

5.3 Canada Medical Robot Market, By Type

6. Europe Medical Robot Market: An Overview

6.1 Europe Medical Robot Market , By Value

6.2 Germany Medical Robot Market, By Type

6.3 Italy Medical Robot Market, By Type

6.4 Uk Medical Robot Market , By Value

7. APAC Medical Robot Market: An Overview

7.1 APAC Medical Robot Market , By Value

7.2 Japan Medical Robot Market , By Value

7.3 China Medical Robot Market , By Value

7.4 India Medical Robot Market , By Value

8. ROW Medical Robot Market: An Overview

8.1 ROW Medical Robot Market , By Value

9. Market Trends

10. Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Challenges

11. Policy and Regulations

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

12.2 Accuray Incorporated

12.3 Mazor Robotics

12.4 Zimmer Biomet

12.5 Stryker Corporation

12.6 Hansen Medical, Inc.

12.7 Hocoma

12.8 Titan Medical Inc.

12.9 TRANSENTERIX, INC.

12.10 Ekso Bionics, Inc

