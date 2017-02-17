Cryptosporidium Forecast Asian Markets 2017-2027: Focus on Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, and Vietnam - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cryptosporidium Forecast for selected Asian Markets 2017-2027" report to their offering.

Cryptosporidium is a microscopic parasite (Apicomplexan oocyst-forming protozoan) that causes the diarrhoeal disease cryptosporidiosis. Both the parasite and the disease are also known as ""Crypto.""

There are 20 different species of Cryptosporidium; however the main two species that infect humans are C. hominis and C. parvum (also found in bovines). Other species that have been found to infect humans, but are rarer, include C. meleagridis, C. felis, C. canis, C. andersoni, C. suis, C. baylei and C. muris. Within each species, multiple sub-types exist (e.g. Ia, Ib etc).

This report provides the current incident population for Cryptosporidium across Selected Asian Markets (Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, and Vietnam) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current incidence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms of Cryptosporidium have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Crypto occurs worldwide, although there are certain factors which can increase its likelihood.



These include:

- Sanitation levels & source of drinking water

- Cohabitation with infected animals

- Age

- Immune status

