Global Point of care Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2025 By Technology, Test Location, Application - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Point of care Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis & Trends - Technology, Test Location, Application - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising investments in research and development increasing portfolio of Molecular POCT.

Based on Technology the Market is categorized into Microarray-based, Hybridization-based, PCR-based and Genetic Sequencing-based. Depending on the Test Location the market is segmented by POC (Point-of-care) and OTC (Over-the-counter).

Based on End User the Market is categorized into Hospitals, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, Decentralized Labs, Home-care and Other End Users. Depending on the Application the market is segmented by Endocrinology, Infectious Diseases, Prenatal Testing, Hematology, Oncology and Other Applications.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Molecular Point of Care Diagnostics across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising investments in research and development

3.1.2 Increasing portfolio of Molecular POCT

3.1.3 Recent Technological advancements in Point of care Molecular Diagnostics

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Point of care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Technology

4.1 Microarray-based

4.2 Hybridization-based

4.3 PCR-based

4.4 Genetic Sequencing-based

5 Point of care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Test Location

5.1 POC(Point-of-care) )

5.2 OTC (Over-the-counter)

6 Point of care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By End User

6.1 Hospitals

6.2 Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

6.3 Decentralized Labs

6.4 Home-care

6.5 Other End Users

7 Point of care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Application

7.1 Endocrinology

7.2 Infectious Diseases

7.3 Prenatal Testing

7.4 Hematology

7.5 Oncology

7.6 Other Applications

8 Point of care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities

10 Leading Companies

10.1 Roche Diagnostics

10.2 OraSure Technologies Inc.

10.3 Danaher Corporation

10.4 Dako

10.5 Bio-rad Laboratories

10.6 bioMerieux

10.7 Bayer Healthcare

10.8 Alere Inc (Abbott)

10.9 Abbott Laboratories

10.10 Abaxis Inc.

