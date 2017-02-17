Cyber Security: Technologies and Global Markets, 2021: Market will Grow from $85.3 Billion in 2016 to $187.1 Billion by 2021 with a CAGR of 17.0% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cyber Security: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.

The scope of the report encompasses various technologies used in cyber security applications. Additionally, the application industry for the market is segmented into banking and financial services institutions, defense and intelligence, healthcare, retail, IT and telecommunications, government, and others, which include education and manufacturing sectors. The present cyber security market offers an opportunity to the stakeholders, largely because of a surge in cloud-based services and the increased use of the internet for online financial transactions.

This report highlights different solutions in the cyber security market, which includes identity and access management (IAM), encryption, data loss protection (DLP), firewall, antivirus and antimalware, disaster recovery, risk and compliance management, and other solutions. Other types of solutions include unified threat management (UTM), distributed denial of service mitigation and web filtering. In addition, the report also offers major regional analysis of the Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. The estimated and forecast market revenue considered in this report is the summation of prices for software, hardware and subscription services.

This report also offers insights on drivers, restraints and opportunities for the market, which was gathered through primary and secondary research. The strategy adopted by the companies in the cyber security market is provided in the report to analyze ongoing trends in the market. The report provides market share analysis and key vendor profiles of top cyber security companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

- Study Goals And Objectives

- Reasons For Doing The Study

- Scope Of Report

- Intended Audience

- Information Sources

2: Summary

- Table Summary: Global Cyber Security Market By Region, Through 2021

- Figure Summary: Global Market Shares Of Cyber Security By Region, 2016 And 2021

3: Overview

- Defining The Cyber Security Market

- Cyber Threats

- Data Breaches

- Bring Your Own Device

- Life Cycle Analysis

- Impacting Factors For The Cyber Security Market

- Government Initiatives For Cyber Security

4: Market By Type

- Overview

- Network Security

- Endpoint Security

- Wireless Security

- Content Security

- Cloud Security

- Application Security

5: Market By Solution

- Overview

- Identity And Access Management

- Encryption

- Data Loss Protection

- Firewall

- Antivirus And Antimalware

- Disaster Recovery

- Risk And Compliance Management

- Others

6: Market By Segment

- Overview

- Banking And Financial Institutions

- Telecom And It

- Defense And Intelligence

- Retail

- Healthcare

- Government

- Others

7: Market By Region

- Overview

- The Americas

- Europe, Middle East And Africa

- Asia-Pacific

8: Vendor Analysis

- Competitive Analysis

- Analysis Of The Cyber Security Market Structure

- Market Share Analysis

9: Company Profiles

- BAE Systems Inc.

- Barracuda Networks Inc.

- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

- Check Point Software Technologies

- CISCO Systems Inc.

- Computer Science Corp.

- Dell Inc. (Sonicwall Inc.)

- Fireeye Inc.

- Fortinet Inc.

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

- International Business Machine (Ibm) Corp.

- Intel Corp.

- Kaspersky Lab

- Lockheed Martin

- Northrop Grumman Corp.

- PALO Alto Networks Inc.

- Sophos Plc

- Symantec Corp.

- Thales Group

- Trend Micro

