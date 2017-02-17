SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/17/17 -- Foodfest International 2000, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDFT) announced today that has launched its corporate website: www.foodfestinternational2000.com.

"This is a big event for us as we move forward in expanding our presence online," said Foodfest International 2000 CEO, Chris Walick.

About Foodfest International 2000, Inc.: Foodfest's Puritan Street Beverages is located in San Diego, and is incorporated in Nevada for the purpose of developing, creating and marketing beverage products

Foodfest International 2000, Inc

investors@foodfestinternational2000.com



