RA Holding Corp. Announces Approval of Partial Redemption of Class A Preferred Shares

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- RA Holding Corp. ("RA Holding" or the "Company") announced today that it has approved a partial redemption of its Class A Preferred Shares issued pursuant to the Second Amended Joint Plan of Reorganization of Arcapita Bank B.S.C.(c) in the amount of $20 million. The redemption shall take place on or before March 31,2017. Upon completion of the redemption of approximately 247 thousand shares, the Company will have approximately 6 million Class A Preferred Shares outstanding.

About RA Holding Corp.

RA Holding Corp. is the top level holding company in the group created pursuant to the plan of reorganization of Arcapita Bank B.S.C.(c) and certain affiliates under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

