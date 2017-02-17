Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Blockchain Technology Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Blockchain Technology in US$ Thousand.

Blockchain Technology Types analyzed for the global market include

Hybrid Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Public Blockchain



Major Applications Sectors analyzed for the global market include

Transportation

Telecom Media

Financial Services

Healthcare

Others

The report profiles 124 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AlphaPoint Corporation (US)

Blockchain Global (Australia)

Blockchain Tech Ltd (Canada)

BlockCypher, Inc. (US)

Bloq (US)

Chain, Inc. (US)

Coinfirm Ltd. (UK)

Consensus Systems (US)

Credits (UK)

Digital Asset Holdings, LLC (US)

IBM (US)

Libra Services, Inc. (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Monax (US)

Nasdaq (US)

ShoCard (US)

The Bitfury Group (US)

The Linux Foundation (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. The Blockchain Ecosystem

3. Applications Use Cases Of Blockchain Technology A Review

4. Blockchain Technology A Conceptual Overview

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Focus On Select Players

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 124 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 125)

The United States (70)

Canada (5)

Japan (2)

Europe (35)

Germany (2)

The United Kingdom (16)

Spain (1)

Rest of Europe (16)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

Middle East (3)

Africa (1)

