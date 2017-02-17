F-Secure Corporation, Managers' Transactions, 17 February 2017, 15.30 (EET)







Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Eriikka Söderström Position: Chief Financial Officer --------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20170217143551_2 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: F-Secure Oyj LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-02-17 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 10000 Unit price: 3,33000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 3.33000 Euro







Contact information:



Tapio Pesola, Investor Relations Manager +358 44 373 46 93, investor-relations@f-secure.com