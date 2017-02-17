Markets Impacted: OMX STO Convertibles and First North Convertibles STO



Products Impacted: Nordic Fixed Income Products



What you need to know:



Nasdaq Nordic has decided to migrate all Convertible bonds currently traded in INET Nordic trading system to Genium INET as the MiFID II related development work for bonds will be done in Genium INET. The last day of trading in INET will be Friday October 27, 2017.



This migration will have an impact to convertibles data in GCF and changes will be mandatory for all customers receiving Convertible Bond data. Changes in GCF take place at the same time as in the source systems. Testing details will be informed later.



Time Schedule



-- GCF TST4 - March 6, 2017 -- GCF Production - October 30, 2017



Some details of the GCF impact:



-- GCF instrument Id for the convertibles will remain in production. However, this will not be the case in the beginning of testing (which begins before the full migration takes place in the test source systems). -- The source system id of convertible markets will change from INET (8) to Genium INET (2). -- The source id of the instruments will change (new Genium INET id's will be informed later) -- Some details on BasicDataTradable (BDt), BasicDataBond (BDBo) and BasicDataUnderlyingInfo (BDUi) messages will change. These details are content changes with no impact on TIP protocol. -- Use of BasidDataBondSupplementary (ABOn) message will be more common after migration



Full details of the changes in GCF will be provided later.



Migrated markets are



INET Market segment MIC INET sequent code GCF IdCode ----------------------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Convertibles XSTO 3 20 ----------------------------------------------------------------- First North Convertibles STO FNSE 55 30 -----------------------------------------------------------------



Current Instrument Scope on OMX STO Convertibles



Symbol Instrument GCF IdCode --------------------------------------------------- EKTA KV 2 B Elekta KV 2 B 1099632 --------------------------------------------------- MIDW KV 3A Midway Holding KV 3A 1586432 --------------------------------------------------- MIDW KV 3B Midway Holding KV 3B 1586434 --------------------------------------------------- KDEV KV1 Karolinska Development KV1 1711530 --------------------------------------------------- STWK KV1 Stockwik Förvaltning KV 1 1743870 --------------------------------------------------- ENRO KV 1 Eniro KV 1 1776304 ---------------------------------------------------



Current Instrument Scope on First North Convertibles STO



Symbol Instrument GCF IdCode -------------------------------------- TASTE KV myTaste KV 1758260 -------------------------------------- WIFOG KV Wifog Holding KV 1986302 -------------------------------------- PAPI KV1 Papilly KV 1 2147444 --------------------------------------



Where can I find additional information?



For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com