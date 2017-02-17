SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/17/17 -- Chula Vista resident Mijon H. won a massive $204,900 MPBingo® blue jackpot while playing bingo at Sycuan Casino on Monday. Mijon was in great spirits as she received her giant prize.

"It's always great to see our guests win big at Sycuan Casino," said John Dinius, general manager at Sycuan Casino. "We've had several large jackpot winners over the past year and are looking forward to more lucky winners in 2017."

MPBingo's® patented multi-progressive jackpots grow at an astounding rate giving players the chance to win large bingo jackpots. With 5 progressive jackpots that may be won, MPBingo® players enjoy additional chances at winning big money.

About Sycuan Casino

