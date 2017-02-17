WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - Registration is now open for ONA Dublin, a full-day conference May 19, 2017, on emerging trends and best practices in digital media. Hosted by the Online News Association (ONA), the largest association of digital journalists, the event will feature a full day of programming to address the latest issues in the digital media landscape with experts from around the world, as well as hands-on demos that will offer the chance to engage with emerging technology.

ONA Dublin will be held at Facebook's Headquarters in Dublin (4 Grand Canal Square Dublin, Ireland), a stunning building in the heart of the tech community in Docklands, which was designed by Daniel Libeskind with an interior by Frank Gehry. The day-long conference on May 19 will feature leading media professionals discussing public trust in media, measuring analytics, immersive journalism content, revenue and video, including FB Live. The Dublin event is part of ONA's international conference series, which for the last two years has brought together executives, senior editors and experienced digital journalists to discuss challenges and opportunities in digital news. On May 18, ONA will host a welcome reception at Google's EU Headquarters from 6- 8 p.m. at Gordon House, Barrow St, Dublin 4, Ireland.

"With its rapidly growing media and tech sector, Dublin is the perfect place for the next iteration of our international conference," said ONA Executive Director Irving Washington. "Our international community continues to grow across the globe and ONA Dublin will be an opportunity to share lessons, tools and best practices in an ever-changing media landscape."

A discounted "early-bird" registration rate of 185 EUR + VAT is being offered for ONA Dublin until March 31. After that, registration increases to the regular rate of 260 EUR + VAT. The Ireland Standard VAT Rate is 23%. All registered attendees are invited to attend the opening reception at no additional cost.

The program for this event is being designed by ONA's Digital Director, Trevor Knoblich, and a team of digital journalism experts, including Subhajit Banerjee, International Product Manager, Mobile, Conde Nast; Liam Corcoran, Head of Communications, Newswhip; Joe Galvin, Director of News, Storyful; Ãine Kerr, Manager, Journalism Partnerships, Facebook; Rachel Rodriguez, Senior Producer, CNN International; and Jane Suiter, Director, Institute for Future Media and Journalism, Dublin City University.

For more information about ONA Dublin, including potential speaking and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jennifer Mizgata, Senior Communications Manager at ONA at jennifer@journalists.org.

About ONA

The Online News Association is the world's largest association of online journalists. ONA's mission is to inspire innovation and excellence among journalists to better serve the public. The membership includes news writers, producers, designers, editors, bloggers, technologists, photographers, academics, students and others who produce and distribute news for digital delivery systems. ONA also hosts the annual Online News Association annual conference and administers the Online Journalism Awards.

