Frost & Sullivan Commends Level 3's Superior Technological Platform and Best-in-Class Services in the Enterprise Service Provider Segments

SÃƒO PAULO, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the enterprise services provider market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LVLT) with the 2016 Latin America Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award. Level 3 has leveraged its expertise in the convergent telecom-IT services arena to develop innovative solutions that successfully address customers' unmet needs. The quality of its products and services have increased its Latin America revenue by 7% year-on-year, reaching $642 million in 2015. Enterprises were responsible for 78% and wholesale accounted for the remaining 22%.

Level 3's connectivity portfolio serves a major client need and includes private connections, direct cloud connectivity, satellite services, Internet, and value-added services (VASs). Some of its outstanding VAS include:

Load balancing services: Connection in pass-through mode requires no special settings for easy and non-intrusive integration, transparent installation with no need to change firewall settings or routers from client devices, and balancing team functioning as a layer 2.

Wide area network (WAN) optimization: This enables users to speed up traffic across the WAN without increasing the bandwidth by using next generation compression technology, substituting more efficient transport protocols and sending larger bundles of data.

Traffic shaping: This includes precise policy-based traffic management and shaping through L7, performance packet classification and marking, advanced L7 capabilities hostname, URL, HTTP file wildcard downloads, traffic discard/block, time of day policies, and adaptive response.

Content delivery networks (CDNs): In addition to data transportation to other countries, the most requested services in Latin America are encoding and video compression and CDNs focused on media and entertainment companies. Hence, Level 3 is expanding its CDN solution throughout the region, anchored by a network operations center (NOC) in Brazil to support regional customers.

Vyvx linear channel distribution (LCD): High-quality TV channel programmers are replicated to supply the multichannel video programming distributors (MVPD) such as TV companies and cable and satellite video over-the-top (OTT) providers.

"Level 3 stands out from traditional providers because its service is based on fiber, allowing content providers to scale the distribution of its channels for MVPDs and over-the-top companies worldwide," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Carina Goncalves. "Through the use of high-capacity transmissions, secure and redundant by fiber, the service delivers robust user experience and superior video quality. Essentially, customers have a greater visibility in the distribution process and can make necessary changes quickly."

Incorporating long-range, macro-level scenarios in the innovation strategy, Level 3 aims to simplify its operating environment and is moving toward a global platform that is underlined by continuous customer experience improvement and consolidated regional customer assurance. Level 3 also bundles equipment and services along with connectivity to maintain the value of the total contract.

One of the main differentiators for Level 3 is its vast global coverage. It has more than 33,000 route miles of its own submarine cable; connected more than 60 countries, 500 markets, and 173,000 intercity and metro route miles; over 350 data centers; and 43 Tbps of IP and CDN global capacity. Its operations in Latin America span Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela. Additionally, Level 3 has launched a customer experience improvement program designed to enhance its customer Web portal and automated customer communications.

"The company's market leadership is founded on its operational excellence and consistent efforts to innovate. Its position received a further boost with the strong and reliable alliances it forged with both global and local technology suppliers," noted Carina Goncalves. "Lastly, its expertise in the convergent telecom-IT services arena has reinforced its reputation and image as a leading provider of customized solutions."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Level 3 Communications (Level 3)

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LVLT) is a Fortune 500 company that provides local, national and global communications services to enterprise, government and carrier customers. Level 3's comprehensive portfolio of secure, managed solutions includes fiber and infrastructure solutions; IP-based voice and data communications; wide-area Ethernet services; video and content distribution; data center and cloud-based solutions. Level 3 serves customers in more than 500 markets in over 60 countries across a global services platform anchored by owned fiber networks on three continents and connected by extensive undersea facilities. For more information, please visit www.level3.com or get to know us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

