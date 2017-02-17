Litigator Jason Yardley Joins Jenner & Block In Its London Office

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenner & Block is pleased to announce today that Jason Yardley, a leading lawyer with more than two decades of international litigation and arbitration experience handling complex commercial disputes, has joined the firm as a partner in its London office.

Mr. Yardley has represented clients in a broad range of matters involving banking, finance, mining, energy, technology, media and telecommunications issues. He has represented clients before all divisions of the English High Court, the Court of Appeal, the Supreme Court and the Privy Council. Mr. Yardley has also appeared in numerous overseas courts, as well as before institutional and ad hoc arbitration tribunals.

"Adding a top-tier litigator such as Jason builds on the global momentum we have gathered since launching the London office," said Terrence J. Truax, the firm's managing partner. "His experience strengthens the strategic build-up of our cross-border litigation and international arbitration practices."

Mr. Yardley joins a team of lawyers known for their track record of success, deep working knowledge of international courts and arbitral forums, and leadership roles in global dispute resolution organisations. He also joins the firm's growing office in London. Opened in 2015, the London office now has 14 lawyers and an increasing reputation for its work in complex commercial litigation, investigations and international arbitration.

Before joining the firm, Mr. Yardley practiced for almost 17 years at White & Case in London, becoming a partner in 2004. His practice has encompassed claims relating to joint ventures and shareholder disputes, derivatives, fraud, contentious insolvency and breaches of contract, trust and fiduciary duties, for clients including banks, funds, companies in the oil, gas, energy and telecoms sectors, amongst others, and sovereign states.

He has litigated large-scale disputes in Europe, North America, Africa and Asia and a number of offshore jurisdictions, with notable success in matters involving parties from Russia and the former CIS states.

"Jason is a wonderful addition to our office and to the firm," said Charlie Lightfoot, managing partner of the London office. "I worked with Jason for over 15 years and know first-hand what an accomplished and well-respected lawyer he is. His hire is a very significant milestone in the build-out of our London platform."

"Joining Jenner & Block is a unique opportunity for me at this stage in my career. I am delighted to be working again with Charlie and excited about contributing to the firm's growing London office and building a world-class practice," said Mr. Yardley.

Legal 500, Chambers and Chambers UK have recognised Mr. Yardley for his dispute resolution practice, describing him as "without doubt one of the best," a "tough litigator who is tenacious in his pursuit of opponents" and "an extremely clever and creative lawyer."

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK'S LONDON LITIGATION AND INTERNATIONAL ARBITRATION PRACTICE Jenner & Block's lawyers act on some of the most widely reported litigation currently before the English High Court. We represent clients in jurisdictions around the world, including in emerging markets and have particular experience advising in relation to disputes in the banking and financial services, real estate, energy and resources, construction, defence, telecommunications, automotive, healthcare and life sciences/ pharmaceutical sectors. Our international arbitration lawyers have acted in cross-border commercial and investment arbitrations administered by institutions including the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA), International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), American Arbitration Association/ International Centre for Dispute Resolution (AAA/ICDR) and the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC).

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK

