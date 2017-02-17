Global Vacuum Ejectors Market by Type, by Application, by Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A vacuum ejector is a mechanical device used to pump gases and vapors from a system to create vacuum. It works on venture-principle by converting pressure energy in a fluid/jet stream into velocity energy. Growing semiconductor industry coupled with increasing adoption of vacuum ejectors in refining and process industries, especially chemicals, is fueling growth in global vacuum ejectors market. Consumer electronics is the largest end user industry for vacuum ejectors globally, where it is utilized in semiconductor applications, especially for clamping, alignment, surface mounting and lifting. In addition, vacuum ejectors find application in industrial and process industry, refining and food and packaging industry, etc. Single stage vacuum ejectors are the most widely used type across the globe owing their large scale application in oil & gas, packaging, chemical and petrochemicals industries.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



According to"Global Vacuum Ejectors Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021", global vacuum ejectors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7%, during 2016-2021, on the back of increasing semiconductor applications in consumer electronics industry, expansion in oil and refining and petrochemical sector and emerging applications of vacuum ejectors in pharmaceutical industry. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for vacuum ejectors, globally, followed by North America and Europe.SMC Corporation, Gardener Denver Inc., J. Schmalz GmbH, GEA Group, Mazda Limited are few of the largest players operating in the global vacuum ejectors market. Osaka Vacuum, Ltd., AB Progetti, Jet Vacuum Systems Pvt. Ltd., Körting Hannover AG, etc., are few other players that offer vacuum ejectors."Global Vacuum Ejectors Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021"report elaborates following aspects related to vacuum ejectors market globally:

Global Vacuum Ejectors Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Single Stage Vacuum Ejectors and Multi-Stage Vacuum Ejectors), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Process Industry, Refining and Others)

Regional Analysis ( Asia-Pacific , North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East & Africa )

, , , , and & ) Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of global vacuum ejectors market

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, vacuum ejector manufacturers, vendors and dealers align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Report Methodology:

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research includes interviews with vacuum ejector manufacturers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research includes an exhaustive search of relevant publications such as company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Vacuum Ejectors Market Outlook

4.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.2.Market Share & Forecast

4.3.Global Vacuum Ejectors Market Attractiveness Index & BPS Analysis

5.Asia-Pacific Vacuum Ejectors Market Outlook

5.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.2.Market Share & Forecast

5.3.Asia-Pacific Vacuum Ejectors Market Attractiveness Index & BPS Analysis

6.North America Vacuum Ejectors Market Outlook

6.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.2.Market Share & Forecast

6.3.North America Vacuum Ejectors Market Attractiveness Index & BPS Analysis

7.Europe Vacuum Ejectors Market Outlook

7.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

7.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.3.Europe Vacuum Ejectors Market Attractiveness Index & BPS Analysis

8.South America Vacuum Ejectors Market Outlook

8.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

8.2.Market Share & Forecast

8.3.South America Vacuum Ejectors Market Attractiveness Index & BPS Analysis

9.Middle East & Africa Vacuum Ejectors Market Outlook

9.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

9.2.Market Share & Forecast

9.3.Middle East & Africa Vacuum Ejectors Market Attractiveness Index & BPS Analysis

10.Market Dynamics

10.1.Drivers

10.2.Challenges

11.Market Trends & Development

12.Competitive Landscape

13.Strategic Recommendations

About TechSci Research:

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.



Contact:

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research