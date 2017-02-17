The Mass Spectrometry Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, February 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Revenue Prospects by Technology (Single, Ion Trap, Quadrupole, Hybrid, Triple Quadrupole, Q-TOF, FTMS), by Application (Academia, Biotech, Agriculture, CRO, Hospitals, Environmental, Materials) and Geography

Report Details

Mass spectrometry - our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

Where is the mass spectrometry market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this brand new report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2027, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Discover how to stay ahead

Our 183-page report provides 111 tables, charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, interviews, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing mass spectrometry market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2027 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2027, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market and 4 different segmentations, with 2 device types, 6 technologies and 7 applications

• Mass Spectrometry Device Market Forecasts to 2027, By Technology:

- Single

• Ion Trap Mass Spectrometry

• Quadrupole Mass Spectrometry

• Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry

- Hybrid

• Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometry

• Quadrupole-TOF Mass Spectrometry

• Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com

• Mass Spectrometry Market Forecasts to 2027, By Application:

- Academia

- Biotech and Biopharma

- Agriculture

- Contract Research Organisations

- Hospitals/ Clinical Laboratories

- Environmental Industry

- Materials Industry

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 12 leading national markets:

• North America

- US

- Canada

• Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

• APAC

- Japan

- China

- India

- Australia & New Zealand

• Rest of the World

The report also includes profiles and forecasts for some of the leading companies in the mass spectrometry device market, with a focus on the mass spectrometry device segment of these companies' operations.

There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the developing markets, China and India in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2027. Developments worldwide in medical device regulation, especially in the US and Japan will influence the market.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for mass spectrometry will surpass $3.8bn in 2017, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2027. Market entry of continuous mass spectrometry devices and increasing prevalence of neurological conditions will increase sales to 2027.

Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Mass Spectrometry Market report helps you

In summary, our 183-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

•Revenue forecasts to 2027 for the world mass spectrometry market and 3 different segmentations, with 2 device types, 6 product categories and 7 applications- discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

•Revenue forecasts to 2027 for 4 regional markets and 12 of the leading national markets- North America: US, Canada, Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain & Rest of Europe, APAC: Japan, China, Australia & New Zealand, India, & Rest of APAC and the Rest of the World

•Discussion of what stimulates and restrains companies and the market

•Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our survey you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss opportunity. See how you could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Also see how you can save time and receive recognition for commercial insight.

Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the mass spectrometry device market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

Get our report todayThe Mass Spectrometry Market Forecast 2017-2027: Revenue Prospects by Technology (Single, Ion Trap, Quadrupole, Hybrid, Triple Quadrupole, Q-TOF, FTMS), by Application (Academia, Biotech, Agriculture, CRO, Hospitals, Environmental, Materials) and Geography. Avoid missing out - get our report now.

To request a report overview of this report please emails Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call Tel: +44(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1796/The-Mass-Spectrometry-Market-Forecast-2017-2027

List of Companies and Organizations

ABB Bomem

Buchi

Kinemed

Molecular Imaging

MR Solutions

Nikon

Oxford Instruments

PANalytical

Prosolia

Renishaw

RS2D

Shimadzu Corporation

Trifoil

Zeiss

10X Genomics

Abbott Laboratories

Affymetrix

Agilent Technologies

Alfa Aesar

Ametek'sSpectro

Analytik Jena

Anton-Paar GmbH

Aurochemicals

Australian Medical Research Future Fund

Beckman Coulter

Biocrates

Bioprocessing Technology Institute

Bruker Corporation

Burning Rock

Ceiba Solutions

Center for Devices and Radiological Health

Cepheid

Copper Merger Sub, Inc

Danaher Corporation

Dani Instruments

Edax divisions

EnzoBiochem

Eurofins Scientific

European Commission

Food and Drug Administration

Fortive

Foss

Frost & Sullivan

GE healthcare

General Electric Company

Genome Institute

Harvard Bioscience

Hitachi

iLab Solutions LLC

Imabiotech

Institutional Review Board

Jasco

JEOL

Johnson Mathey Plc

LECO Corporation

Malvern Instruments Ltd.

Materlab

Mediso

Mettler-Toledo

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Michigan State University

NantHealth

NETZSCH-Geraetebau GmbH

NHS

Olympus

Omic Sciences

Pall Life Sciences

PerkinElmer

Philips

Picometrics Technologies

Protea Biosciences

PureHoney technologies

Rigaku

Smiths Detection

Sorgente

Sotex Group

Spain's Centre for Omic Sciences

Syntech

Techcomp

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Unternehmensverband Life Sciences Bremenis

Vanadis Diagnostics

Veeda Clinical Research

Visualsonics (Fuji Film)

Waters Corporation

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com