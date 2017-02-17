Global Ablation Technologies Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, February 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global ablation technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2017-2022 and CAGR of 9.7% from 2022-2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2027. The market is estimated at $3.3bn in 2016, and $9.05bn in 2026.

Report Scope

• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2027 for the global ablation technologies market

• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2027 for the leading countries

• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2027 for the leading segments of the global ablation technologies market by technology and application.

• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2027 for the leading companies

Individual revenue forecasts to 2027 by technology, each submarket is further segmented by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW):

• Radiofrequency

• Ultrasound

• Cyroablation

• Endometrial Hydrothermal

• Laser/light

• Electrical

• Microwave

Individual revenue forecasts to 2027 by application, each submarket is further segmented by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW):

• Cardiovascular

• Oncology

• Musculoskeletal

• Ophthalmology

• Gynaecology

• Urology

• Other

Individual revenue forecasts to 2027 by country, each country is further segmented by technology:

• United States

• Canada

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• India

• Rest of APAC

• Rest of the World

Discussion and revenue forecasts to 2027 of the major players in the ablation technologies market:

• Medtronic Plc

• Biosense Water, Inc./Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

• St. Jude Medical, Inc.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Angiodynamics, Inc.

• Atricure, Inc.

• Conmed Corporation

• Olympus Corporation

• Smith & Nephew

List of Companies and Organisations Mentioned in the Report

Active Medical, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Aspen Laboratories

AtriCure, Inc.

Barcapel Foundation

Biosense Webster, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS)

BSD Medical Corporation

C.R. Bard

Cosman medical, Inc.

Covidien

DFINE, Inc.

Endosense SA

Ethicon

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Galil medical, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Linvatec Canada ULC

Macmillan Cancer Support

Medtronic

Microsulis Medical Ltd.

Monteris Medical

National Institute of Health Research (NIHR)

nContact, Inc.

NeuroTherm, Inc.

NeuWave Medical, Inc.

NxThera, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Perseon Corporation

Profound Medical Corp.

Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust

Royal Philips

Shandong Provincial Hospital

Smith & Nephew

SonaCare Medical

St Jude Medical

Terumo Europe

The American Heart Association

Trod Medical N.V.

University College London

