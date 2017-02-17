Global Ablation Technologies Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, February 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global ablation technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2017-2022 and CAGR of 9.7% from 2022-2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2027. The market is estimated at $3.3bn in 2016, and $9.05bn in 2026.
Report Scope
• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2027 for the global ablation technologies market
• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2027 for the leading countries
• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2027 for the leading segments of the global ablation technologies market by technology and application.
• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2027 for the leading companies
Individual revenue forecasts to 2027 by technology, each submarket is further segmented by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW):
• Radiofrequency
• Ultrasound
• Cyroablation
• Endometrial Hydrothermal
• Laser/light
• Electrical
• Microwave
Individual revenue forecasts to 2027 by application, each submarket is further segmented by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW):
• Cardiovascular
• Oncology
• Musculoskeletal
• Ophthalmology
• Gynaecology
• Urology
• Other
Individual revenue forecasts to 2027 by country, each country is further segmented by technology:
• United States
• Canada
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Spain
• Japan
• China
• India
• Rest of APAC
• Rest of the World
Discussion and revenue forecasts to 2027 of the major players in the ablation technologies market:
• Medtronic Plc
• Biosense Water, Inc./Johnson & Johnson, Inc.
• St. Jude Medical, Inc.
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Angiodynamics, Inc.
• Atricure, Inc.
• Conmed Corporation
• Olympus Corporation
• Smith & Nephew
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the GVHD market. You find data, trends and predictions.
List of Companies and Organisations Mentioned in the Report
Active Medical, Inc.
AngioDynamics, Inc.
Aspen Laboratories
AtriCure, Inc.
Barcapel Foundation
Biosense Webster, Inc.
Boston Scientific Corporation
British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS)
BSD Medical Corporation
C.R. Bard
Cosman medical, Inc.
Covidien
DFINE, Inc.
Endosense SA
Ethicon
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Galil medical, Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Linvatec Canada ULC
Macmillan Cancer Support
Medtronic
Microsulis Medical Ltd.
Monteris Medical
National Institute of Health Research (NIHR)
nContact, Inc.
NeuroTherm, Inc.
NeuWave Medical, Inc.
NxThera, Inc.
Olympus Corporation
Perseon Corporation
Profound Medical Corp.
Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust
Royal Philips
Shandong Provincial Hospital
Smith & Nephew
SonaCare Medical
St Jude Medical
Terumo Europe
The American Heart Association
Trod Medical N.V.
University College London
