OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/17/17 -- Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced that the City of Ottawa is receiving $5,250,000 to fund the expansion of the Ottawa Art Gallery and the redevelopment of the Arts Court building. She also announced that the Ottawa Art Gallery is receiving an additional $1,300,000 for specialized equipment to outfit their new space.

This funding will help the City of Ottawa continue to house 26 not-for-profit arts organizations and to display the Ottawa Art Gallery's vast collection for local residents and visitors alike.

This funding has been made possible thanks to the unprecedented investment of nearly $170,000,000 for cultural spaces over two years in the 2016 Budget. These investments will help strengthen the middle class with new jobs, provide opportunities for families to access the arts in their own communities, and create spaces for artists and artisans to perfect their craft and ensure that Canada's unique perspective is shared with the world.

"Arts Court is a great example of an institution that allows the arts to grow in our communities by creating a home for local talent. I am proud that our government can help support their great work. Investing in Canada's cultural sector helps create jobs for the middle class and grow our economy."

- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am pleased to see the Government of Canada invest generously in the new Ottawa Art Gallery Expansion and Arts Court Redevelopment project, and in our local arts sector. A vibrant and thriving arts and culture scene stimulates our city's economic growth, and makes Ottawa an attractive destination for tourism, business and talented professionals."

- Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa

"Ottawa is replete with amazing national cultural institutions, and it also has a thriving and growing regional arts scene. So it is wonderful to see the Government of Canada recognize this and support the Ottawa Art Gallery Expansion and Arts Court Redevelopment project!"

- Alexandra Badzak, Director and CEO of the Ottawa Art Gallery

-- Arts Court is located in the historic 1870 Carleton County Courthouse in downtown Ottawa. -- $5.25 million of the announced funding will support the renovation of the existing Arts Court facility and the construction of a new and expanded space for the Ottawa Art Gallery. This project is being managed by the City of Ottawa. -- $1.3 million of the announced funding will go directly to the Ottawa Art Gallery for the purchase and installation of specialized equipment following the construction of their new facility. -- The new Ottawa Art Gallery will expand from its current 10,000 square feet to over 31,000 square feet. It will include several galleries and a new screening room. -- The Government of Canada is providing this support through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. -- The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, launched in 2001, invests in professional not-for-profit arts and heritage organizations for the improvement, renovation and construction of arts and heritage facilities, as well as for the acquisition of specialized equipment and the development of feasibility studies related to cultural infrastructure projects. -- As of March 31, 2016, the Fund has invested approximately $410 million in 1,381 projects in every province and territory. The program receives an average of 137 applications each year. -- As of December 31, 2016, 80 percent of the money allocated in Budget 2016 has been approved for projects. This investment is supporting 157 projects in 96 communities across the country this year.

