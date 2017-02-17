Tecnotree Corporation Stock Exchange Release February 17, 2017 at 4pm



Tecnotree postpones its 2016 financial results announcement until March 31, 2017



Due to the past and on-going organizational changes at Tecnotree Corporation, related to the restructuring announced earlier last year, the completion of the company's 2016 financial results announcement will take longer than estimated.



Tecnotree Corporation will postpone the publication dates of its 2016 financial results and annual report as well as its Annual General Meeting 2017.



On January 25, 2017, Tecnotree Corporation announced that it will publish its 2016 financial results on February 24, 2017 and the 2016 annual report on March 3, 2017.



The 2016 financial results will be published on March 31, 2017. The annual report 2016, including Financial Statements and Board of Directors's Report will be published on week 15.



The Annual General Meeting was announced to be held on March 29, 2017 and it will be postponed to a later date. Tecnotree Corporation will disclose the new date later.



TECNOTREE CORPORATION



FURTHER INFORMATION: Kirsti Parvi, CFO, tel +358 50 5174569



Distribution Nasdaq Helsinki Main Media www.tecnotree.com



About Tecnotree Tecnotree is a global provider of IT solutions for the management of services, products, customers and revenue for Communications Service Providers. Tecnotree helps customers to monetize and transform their business towards a marketplace of digital services with the Tecnotree Agility™ Suite of products. Together with its customers, Tecnotree empowers people to self-serve, engage and take control of their own digital life.



Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (TEM1V). For more information, please visit www.tecnotree.com.