Innofactor has appointed Anna-Maria Palmroos General Counsel as of March 20, 2017.



Anna-Maria Palmroos transfers to Innofactor from Senior Legal Counsel position at Siemens Osakeyhtiö. She has previously worked e.g. as an attorney at Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd. Palmroos holds a Master of Law degree from the Helsinki University and has trained on the bench. She is born in 1973.



"We received a lot of excellent applications for our General Counsel role. I am delighted to have Anna-Maria Palmroos join Innofactor as General Counsel to further support our Nordic growth. Her broad experience will help move Innofactor toward our target," comments CEO Sami Ensio.



"I'm eagerly looking forward to the interesting challenges ahead in a dynamic and fast growing company in the IT sector", says Anna-Maria Palmroos.







