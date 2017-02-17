XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Honored by Navistar with Diamond Supplier Award

Recognized for best-in-class global supply chain services

GREENWICH, Conn. - February 17, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been honored by Navistar International Corp. (NYSE: NAV) as a recipient of its Diamond Supplier Award for the third consecutive year, based on 2016 performance.

The prestigious award is conferred annually on the top two percent of Navistar's supplier base worldwide. Critera include innovation, continuous quality improvement, service delivery, technology and cost.

"We congratulate XPO Logistics for once again earning Diamond Supplier status as a best-in-class company in Navistar's supplier base," said David McKean, vice president, procurement for Navistar. "XPO's support is integral to our ability to deliver cutting-edge technology products of the highest quality with the lowest total cost of ownership."

XPO has worked with Navistar since 2008 and today is engaged in supporting Navistar's global supply chain operations in North America. Ashfaque Chowdhury, president-supply chain, Americas and Asia Pacific for XPO Logistics, said, "I commend our team for their tremendous commitment to the Navistar relationship. We will continue to innovate for Navistar, delivering consistent, reliable and cost-effective services that help Navistar succeed with its customers around the globe."

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 34 countries, with over 86,000 employees and 1,425 locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France.www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/)

