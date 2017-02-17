Nordic Mines AB: Clarification regarding the date for the quarterly financial report for the fourth quarter 2016

Clarification regarding the date for the quarterly financial report for the fourth quarter 2016

Nordic Mines AB (publ) ("Nordic Mines" or the "Company") wishes through this press release clarify that the quarterly financial report for the fourth quarter 2016 will be published on the 28th February 2017 at 09:00 CET.

For additional information, please contact:

Rune Nordström, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations: rune.nordstrom@nordicmines.com (mailto:rune.nordstrom@nordicmines.com), +46 70 602 65 20

Nordic Mines AB (publ) is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:00 CET on 17th February 2017.

Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. For further information, see www.nordicmines.com.

