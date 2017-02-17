sprite-preloader
Freitag, 17.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 4568 ISIN: DK00000ARLA0 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLANBIA PLC
GLANBIA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARLA FOODS AMBA--
GLANBIA PLC16,571+0,45 %