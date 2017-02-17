Global Saline Laxative (Milk Of Magnesia, Sodium Phosphate Mono Basic, Fleet Phospho-Soda, Magnesium Hydroxide and Magnesium Citrate) Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Saline Laxative Market Analysis & Trends - Product Type, Prescription Type - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include occurrence of serious health issues with excessive usage of saline laxative, growing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases, recent technological developments of Saline Laxative and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on prescription type the market is segmented into over-the-counter saline laxatives and prescribed saline laxatives. Based on product type the market is segmented into milk of magnesia, sodium phosphate mono basic, fleet phospho-soda, magnesium hydroxide, Di basic sodium phosphate and magnesium citrate. Magnesium hydroxide further divided into sodium phosphates.

Based on distribution channel the market is divided into drug store, pharmacies, hospital pharmacies and online.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Saline Laxative across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Occurrence of Serious Health issues with excessive usage of Saline Laxative

3.1.2 Growing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Saline Laxative

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Saline Laxative Market, By Prescription Type

4.1 Over-the-Counter Saline Laxatives

4.2 Prescribed Saline Laxatives



5 Saline Laxative Market, By Product Type

5.1 Milk of Magnesia

5.2 Sodium Phosphate Mono Basic

5.3 Fleet Phospho-Soda

5.4 Magnesium Hydroxide

5.4.1.1 Sodium Phosphates

5.5 Di Basic Sodium Phosphate

5.6 Magnesium Citrate



6 Saline Laxative Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Drug store

6.2 Pharmacies

6.3 Hospital Pharmacies

6.4 Online



7 Saline Laxative Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Major Pharmaceuticals

9.2 Bayer AG

9.3 Cardinal Health

9.4 Salix Pharmaceuticals

9.5 McKesson Corporation

9.6 The Kroger Company

9.7 Safeway Inc.

9.8 Family Dollar Stores, Inc.

9.9 Supervalu Inc

9.10 Beutlich Pharmaceuticals, LLC

9.11 Walgreen Company

9.12 Holdings C.B. Fleet Company, Inc

9.13 Amerisourcebergen Corporation

