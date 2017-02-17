Stretchable Electronics 2017-2027: Assessing More than 32 Product Areas, Analysing More than 16 Different Stretchable Materials/Components Covering the Progress of 87 Companies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Stretchable Electronics 2017-2027" report to their offering.

This report provides you with everything that you need to know about stretchable electronics. It provides the most comprehensive and insightful view of this diverse emerging industry, assessing more than 32 product areas, analysing more than 16 different stretchable materials/components, covering the progress of more than 87 companies and 25 research institutes including first-hand primary research on 59 companies, and giving ten-year market forecasts segmented by more than 7 application and 15 material/component areas.

This report develops a critical technology assessment for a vast array of emerging stretchable electronic materials and components. These include stretch sensors, stretchable ink-, yarn-, or wire-based interconnects, stretchable transparent conductive films, stretchable PCBs, haptics and actuators, transistors and logic, energy harvesters, batteries, supercapacitors, encapsulates, substrates, and so on. Our forecasts are segmented by 15 different stretchable component types.

This report also provides a detailed view of end use markets including healthcare & medical, automotive, consumer, sports & fitness, industrial, and so on. The ten-year forecasts are segmented by 7 key markets and at least 7 product types such as robotics, apparel textiles, non-apparel textiles, skin patches, and so on.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. INTRODUCTION

3. STRETCHABLE ELECTRONIC TEXTILES (E-TEXTILES)

4. STRETCHABLE CONDUCTIVE INKS



5. IN-MOLD CONDUCTIVE INKS



6. STRETCHABLE AND IN-MOLD TRANSPARENT CONDUCTIVE FILM



7. SUBSTRATES FOR STRETCHABLE ELECTRONICS



8. STRETCHABLE SENSORS



9. THERMOFORMED POLYMERIC ACTUATOR



10. ENERGY STORAGE: STRETCHABLE BATTERIES AND SUPERCAPACITORS



11. STRETCHABLE OR EXTREMELY FLEXIBLE CIRCUITS BOARDS



12. STRETCHABLE DISPLAYS



13. STRETCHABLE TRANSISTORS



14. MARKETS



15. FORECASTS



16. COMPANY PROFILES AND INTERVIEWS



17. APPENDIX



18. COMPANY INTELLIGENCE BASED ON PRIMARY FIRST-HAND INTERVIEWS



Companies Featured



- Adidas

- Agfa

- Ash Chemical

- Bainisha

- Clothing+

- Directa Plus

- DuPont

- Dupont Advanced Materials

- EMS

- EnFlux

- Eurecat - Cetemmsa

- FEET ME

- Flexeed

- Footfalls And Heartbeats

- Forster Rohner Ag

- Forster Rohner Textile Innovations

- Hexoskin

- Hitachi Chemical

- Holst Centre

- Imperial College London

- Kureha

- MC10

- Mektec

- Molex

- NC State University

- Polymatech America Co., Ltd.

- Sabic

- Satosen

- Sensing Tex

- Seoul National University

- Showa Denko

- Soongsil University

- Wearable Life Sciences

- Xerox Research Centre Of Canada (Xrcc)

- Yamaha



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2rplhf/stretchable







Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716