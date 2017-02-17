Managed Network Services Market worth 59.38 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Managed Network Services Market by Service (Managed Internet Access and Network Provisioning, VPN, Data Storage, Network Monitoring, Network Security, and Hosted IP Telephony), Organization Size, End-Use Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 38.60 Billion in 2016 to USD 59.38 Billion by 2021, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 62 market data Tables and 49 Figures spread through 158 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Managed Network Services Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/managed-network-services-market-901.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Increasing need for managed network services, effective management of business processes, reduced operating cost, and need for security are main drivers of the Managed Network Services Market.

Managed network security services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Managed Network Services Market of the software solutions is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period, as there is an increasing demand for network security services with data backup solutions. The managed network service providers are responsible for creating managed network services, in compliance with the industry requirements and in providing comprehensive support for their clients. The managed network services provide operational efficiencies along with security. They also help in driving new businesses and providing better experience for end-users.

Request for Report Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=901

Telecom and IT vertical is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period of 2016-2021

The telecom and IT end-use vertical is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2016. The telecom and IT vertical requires high connectivity for connecting users and collaborating with partners as well as customers. The vertical is highly competitive due to the increasing number of small and medium businesses and enhancements in across its segments.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a high growth during the forecast period

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2016, while APAC will be the fastest growing region in terms of CAGR. As various vendors such as networking providers, telecom carriers, and technology vendors are trying to capture the APAC market. Moreover, number of emerging market players are hosting from the APAC region.

Inquiry Before Buying: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=901

The major application providers in the Managed Network Services Market include Accenture (Dublin, Ireland), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (Paris, France), AT&T Inc. (Texas, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.), Ericsson (Stockholm, Sweden), HCL Technologies Limited (Noida, India), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (California, U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (New York, U.S.), LG Networks, Inc. (Dallas, U.S.), and Wipro Limited (Bangalore, India).

Browse Related Report

Telecom Cloud Market By Type (Solution and Service), Application (Billing & Provisioning and Traffic Management), Service Model (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/telecom-cloud-market-72237103.html

Know more about our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.





Contact:

Mr.Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets