

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward has turned down an offer to serve as President Donald Trump's next National Security Advisor.



Trump reportedly offered the position to Harward following Michael Flynn's recent resignation amid a controversy over his communication with Russian officials.



In a statement reported by CNN, Harward cited financial and family issues that would be challenging to address in the position.



'Like all service members understand, and live, this job requires 24 hours a day, 7 days a week focus and commitment to do it right,' Harward said. 'I currently could not make that commitment.'



'My thoughts and prayers are with those that carry such heavy burdens and responsibility for taking care of our country's national security concerns,' he added. 'God bless this great country of ours.'



However, an individual familiar with Harward's thinking told Politico he turned down the offer because he did not receive sufficient assurances about staffing and autonomy.



The 'unwillingness of White House political team to be deferential to the White House national security team' was also cited by the individual.



In a post on Twitter on Friday, Trump indicated that the search would continue and suggested acting national security advisor Keith Kellogg is a possible choice.



'General Keith Kellogg, who I have known for a long time, is very much in play for NSA - as are three others,' Trump tweeted.



Flynn's resignation has caused headaches for the White House, although Trump has claimed Flynn did nothing wrong and indicated he was only asked to resign for misleading Vice President Mike Pence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX