Ercom, a reference solution provider for secure voice and data communications, announces it has been selected by Groupe Imprimerie Nationale (French leader in secure ID solutions and trust services operator).

The agreement includes supplying and deploying Cryptobox, the most secure sharing and collaboration solution.

As a trust services operator, Groupe Imprimerie Nationale delivers e-Administration turnkey platforms providing enhanced digital public services to ensure reliable user identification and secure management of sensitive data. Groupe Imprimerie Nationale is a secure solution integrator for its clients and internal platforms, retaining solutions combining simplicity and high levels of security.

Ercom was chosen through a selection process, as Groupe Imprimerie Nationale was looking for a secure data exchange solution to share confidential documents with its partners and clients, in a simple, focused and extremely secure manner.

"Ercom Cryptobox perfectly meets our requirements, with strong data security between user devices and our datacenters. Data is encrypted from end to end, which greatly reduces the risks associated with data loss or theft. The solution is also extremely easy to deploy and use, on all types of devices, smartphones, tablets and computers," explains Bruno Chappert, Executive Vice President of e-Services and Systems, Groupe Imprimerie Nationale

"We are pleased to support Groupe Imprimerie Nationale with securing information exchanged with their clients and partners. This agreement confirms the relevance of the vision and the products we are developing to secure corporate data exchanges using end to end encryption technologies, and address the growing challenges of protecting corporate data," declares Yannick Dupuch, CEO, Ercom

Visit us on MWC to discover our solutions, stand 7J40, 27 February 2 March 2017

Groupe Imprimerie Nationale

Groupe Imprimerie Nationale is a global leader in secure identity solutions.

In a digital and mobile world where data security has become a key challenge, Groupe Imprimerie Nationale provides governments and businesses with electronic component based solutions with high added value for banking, complete identity solutions including electronic components, cutting edge secure identification documents, safe and reliable interoperable systems, as well as innovative and efficient digital services, and secure complex printing workflow solutions.

www.imprimerienationale.fr

Ercom

Ercom is a French company specializing in secure communications, devices and networks. Ercom deploys reliable, simple and highly secure communication solutions to governments and corporations in France and abroad.

www.ercom.com

