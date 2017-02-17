Hygge, the Danish concept of overwhelming coziness, is making its presence felt across the world. While the word has no direct translation in English, apparel and home goods company Millstrand Co. seems to embrace the Hygge ethos.

"Hygge is about an atmosphere and an experience," writes Meik Wiking in The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living. If you were to try to translate it, hygge would be more of a feeling than a word. It's an embrace of all things warm, cozy, and restorative. Like a hot bubble bath. Or that feeling of ease when you hang out with your favorite people by the fireplace with mugs of hot cocoa. It's all hygge.

"At Millstrand, our unique approach to product design motivates us to think in terms of experiences and we use that to inspire the way we craft our products. The right material evokes a feeling of home. Natural fibers, hues, weight, texture each of these matter. Having the right material matters. Craftsmanship lies deep in everything we do."

Natural elements combine to create Millstrand's soothing and muted product line. "Run your fingers across a wooden chair or a warm ceramic cup. It's miles away from the feeling of a steel chair or plastic mug. Our products exemplify our philosophy and the attention we put into details and quality," says the Millstrand team. "Our goal is always to ensure that these are products customers will use and treasure for years to come."

Millstrand Co. stocks jackets, knits and cashmere clothing, as well as candles, blankets, rugs and accessories to make a house truly feel like home.

Slip into a warm knit and enjoying your evening drink with a scented candle. It's easy to hygge.

About Millstrand Co.

Millstrand Co. takes pleasure in the presence of gentle, soothing things - and materials that last. From the softest lambs' wool to the toughest all-weather weaves, Millstrand Co. uses only the finest materials to keep you snug all year-round. Learn more about Millstrand Co. and follow them on Instagramand Facebook.

