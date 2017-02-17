Global Water Softeners Market By Type, By Application Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2025: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Water softeners are devices or instruments which are especially designed to reduce hardening components such as magnesium, calcium, manganese and some metal elements in the water resources. Rising technological advancements coupled with introduction of innovative technologies and water softening equipment with improved functionality is projected to drive water softeners market through 2025. Water softeners are widely used in various downstream applications. Water that is majorly consist of carbonates and bi-carbonates of calcium, magnesium and other minerals is hard water, which causes the blockage of water pipes, rusting of water tanks in industrial and residential sectors. Increasing awareness regarding the advantages of soft water in reducing the scale formation in cleaning, food, beverages, textile, concrete manufacturing and other industries is propelling the demand for water softeners for various downstream applications. Residential sector is largest end use application segment of the global water softeners market. Moreover, rising number of upcoming residential construction projects across the globe is projected to positively push the sales of water softener instruments in the residential sector.



According to TechSci Research report,"Global Water Softeners MarketBy Type, By End Use, By Region, CompetitionForecast and Opportunities, 2025", the global water softeners market is forecast to surpass US$ 11 billion mark by the end of 2025, on account of robust growth of industrial and commercial segments backed by increasing population, urbanization and rising government investments in the regions. The expanding commercialization and residential infrastructure has generated a huge demand for soft water as well as water softening instruments. Globally, the number of service apartments increased by around 18.2% during 2014-2015, and are projected to grow with similar pace in forecast period consequently steering the application of water softening instruments in the residential sector. Global water softeners market is controlled by five major players namely: Culligan International Company, EcoWater Systems LLC., BWT AG, Pentair Residential Filtration LLC., and Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd. Other major players in water softeners market include GE Appliances, 3M Company, A.O. Smith Water Technologies, Whirlpool Corporation, Axel Johnson Inc., etc.

Global Water Softeners Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Salt Based Water Softeners and Salt Free Water Softeners); By End Use (Residential, Commercial and Industrial); By Region ( Asia-Pacific , Europe , North America , Middle East & Africa , and South America )

, , , & , and ) Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research includes interviews with water softeners manufacturers, suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research includes an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

.