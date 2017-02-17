Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Worth 1,712.3 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report, "Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market by Operating Principle (OTDR, OFDR), Fiber Type (Single-Mode, Multimode), Scattering Process (Raman Effect, Rayleigh Effect), Application (Temperature, Acoustic), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the overall distributed fiber optic sensor market is expected to be worth USD 1,712.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 15.09% between 2016 and 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 67 market data Tables and 69 Figures spread through 159 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/distributed-fiber-optic-sensor-market-113715879.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The major factors driving the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensor market include the increasing applications of the sensors in the oil and gas vertical, rising demand from the civil engineering vertical, and reliability of distributed fiber optic sensors while working in the challenging environments. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensor market.

"Market for oil and gas vertical expected to hold the highest market share between 2016 and 2022"

Oil and gas was the first vertical to start using distributed fiber optic sensors for various applications. In this vertical, the distributed fiber optic sensors are primarily used for the accurate monitoring of well temperature and for obtaining a detailed picture of the physical parameters of the wellbore. Also, the use of distributed sensors for the continuous and real-time downhole monitoring to optimize the operational and economic performance of the assets in the oil and gas plants is another reason driving the distributed fiber optic sensor market for oil and gas vertical.

"Distributed fiber optic sensor market for acoustic sensing application expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Distributed acoustic sensors are used to measure any kind of acoustic or vibrational change by using a distributed optical fiber which can measure this change along its length. The market for acoustic sensing application is expected to grow at the highest rate because of this technology being a new one and owing to a complimentary role played by a sensor along with the temperature sensing. Also, an enhanced sensitivity of the acoustic sensors, compared to the temperature sensors, would act as a major factor encouraging the penetration of these sensors for acoustic sensing applications in the oil and gas, power and utility, and civil engineering verticals. Distributed acoustic sensors are mostly used by the verticals such as oil and gas, safety and security, and civil engineering.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=113715879

"Market in APAC expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period"

The market in APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market. The market in APAC is segmented into India, China, South Korea, and Rest of APAC. APAC is a major market for various verticals using the distributed fiber optic sensors for various applications, such as oil and gas, power and utility, safety and security, industrial and civil engineering. Growing power and utility, and oil and gas vertical in the region leading to the increased demand for distributed fiber optic sensors in these verticals is a crucial factor driving the market in this region.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=113715879

The major companies involved in the development of distributed fiber optic sensors include Schlumberger Limited (U.S.), Halliburton Company (U.S.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Weatherford International plc (Switzerland), QinetiQ Group plc (U.K.), Luna Innovations Incorporated (U.S.), OFS Fitel LLC (U.K.), Bandweaver (U.K.), OmniSens S.A. (Switzerland), Brugg Kabel AG (Switzerland), AP Sensing GmbH (Germany), AFL (U.S.), and Ziebel AS (Norway) among others.



Browse Related Reports

Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market by Operating Principle (OTDR, OFDR), Fiber Type (Single-Mode, Multi-Mode), Application (Oil & Gas, Power Cable Monitoring, Fire Detection, Process & Pipeline Monitoring) and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/distributed-temperature-sensing-system-market-116007783.html

Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market by Fiber Type (Single Mode, Multimode), by Vertical (Military, Oil & Gas (Oilfield Services and Pipeline Integrity), Infrastructure, Transportation) & by Geography - Global Forecast to 2015 - 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/distributed-acoustic-sensing-market-31300369.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical info graphics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

Markets and Markets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets